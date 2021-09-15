Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after acquiring an additional 956,026 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 144.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,841,000 after acquiring an additional 585,623 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 388.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,573,000 after acquiring an additional 543,282 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after acquiring an additional 397,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 40.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,769,000 after acquiring an additional 357,277 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $356.57 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $369.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.57 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In other SBA Communications news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total transaction of $21,990,178.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,323,546.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

