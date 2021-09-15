Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,330 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $8,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 1.6% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 6.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $5,116,719.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,323 shares in the company, valued at $153,101,505.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFO opened at $123.39 on Wednesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.04 and a 1 year high of $124.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.67.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.