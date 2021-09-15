H.B. Fuller (FUL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $827.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect H.B. Fuller to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.16. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $43.91 and a 12 month high of $70.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.1675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $323,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $975,750. 4.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FUL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

