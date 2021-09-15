H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.00

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 1493 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

HLUYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.67 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.34.

The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

