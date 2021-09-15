Hacken Token 1-Day Volume Tops $1.38 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0854 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $38.47 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00075216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00121502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.61 or 0.00178632 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.03 or 0.07134060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,818.34 or 0.99776586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.91 or 0.00863661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,523,210 coins. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

