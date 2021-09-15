Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.31% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Haivision Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Haivision Systems alerts:

Shares of Haivision Systems stock traded down C$0.49 on Wednesday, hitting C$8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 83,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,215. The firm has a market cap of C$217.15 million and a PE ratio of -21.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.94. Haivision Systems has a one year low of C$6.30 and a one year high of C$17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Haivision Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haivision Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.