HaloDAO Hits Market Cap of $3.13 Million (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, HaloDAO has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. HaloDAO has a total market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $262,298.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HaloDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HaloDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00075352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00125400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.67 or 0.00178675 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,548.09 or 0.07399732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,926.24 or 0.99952825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.31 or 0.00907869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002842 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HaloDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HaloDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.