Handshake Trading Down 2.6% This Week (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last week, Handshake has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $132.94 million and $710,294.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,945.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,595.15 or 0.07498382 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.80 or 0.00391699 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $653.64 or 0.01363290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00122447 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.15 or 0.00567620 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $268.04 or 0.00559047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.84 or 0.00329204 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 421,539,620 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

