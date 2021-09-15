HARD Protocol (HARD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $9.62 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $78.86 million and approximately $9.62 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002105 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HARD Protocol has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00075352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00125400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.67 or 0.00178675 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,548.09 or 0.07399732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,926.24 or 0.99952825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $435.31 or 0.00907869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002842 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.