Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,554.62

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,554.62 ($20.31) and traded as low as GBX 1,449.50 ($18.94). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,453 ($18.98), with a volume of 370,469 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,590 ($20.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,646 ($21.51).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,554.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,601.36. The company has a market capitalization of £6.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 38.60 ($0.50) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.40%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

