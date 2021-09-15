Harmony Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.77 Billion (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $1.77 billion and $152.89 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. One Harmony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.42 or 0.00324130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00064469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.38 or 0.00146788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.31 or 0.00847378 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,173,258,477 coins and its circulating supply is 10,554,493,477 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

