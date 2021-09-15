Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE) Stock Price Up 1%

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.08 and last traded at $27.08. Approximately 16 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.95.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Longevity Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Longevity Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.