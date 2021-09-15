Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.35% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RODM. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000.

RODM stock opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.80. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $31.96.

