Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Cap Achieves $131.86 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for about $211.31 or 0.00439763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $131.86 million and $30.78 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 653,229 coins and its circulating supply is 623,999 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

