Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stake Raised by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hasbro by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,410,000 after purchasing an additional 36,928 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

HAS traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $97.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,759. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.69. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,981.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

