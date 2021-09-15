Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Position Reduced by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 6.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,151,000 after acquiring an additional 27,919 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Hasbro by 73.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 23.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,079,000 after acquiring an additional 64,393 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Hasbro by 410.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Hasbro by 215.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 73,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 50,470 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $97.48 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $104.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.85 and a 200-day moving average of $96.69.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several research firms have commented on HAS. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

