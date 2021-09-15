HashBX (HBX) Trading Up 3% Over Last 7 Days

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One HashBX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. HashBX has a market cap of $409,317.03 and $29.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HashBX has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00066416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00146092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $406.72 or 0.00846439 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00046575 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashBX’s official website is hashbx.io . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars.

