Haven Protocol (XHV) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $893,326.00

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $6.05 or 0.00012622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $88.27 million and approximately $893,326.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,949.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,589.87 or 0.07486712 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.67 or 0.00397649 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $644.96 or 0.01345078 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00121592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.13 or 0.00557097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.92 or 0.00562912 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.58 or 0.00326539 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,584,163 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

