Head-To-Head Analysis: First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) & Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) and Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First High-School Education Group and Strategic Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First High-School Education Group $68.33 million 1.72 $11.71 million N/A N/A Strategic Education $1.03 billion 1.72 $86.27 million $6.68 10.75

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than First High-School Education Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of First High-School Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Strategic Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Strategic Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First High-School Education Group and Strategic Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A Strategic Education 4.24% 7.82% 5.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First High-School Education Group and Strategic Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Strategic Education 0 2 2 0 2.50

First High-School Education Group currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 180.61%. Strategic Education has a consensus target price of $87.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.56%. Given First High-School Education Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First High-School Education Group is more favorable than Strategic Education.

Summary

Strategic Education beats First High-School Education Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First High-School Education Group

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

