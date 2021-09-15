Head to Head Comparison: Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) and Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) and Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Ideal Power alerts:

20.8% of Ideal Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Advantest shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Ideal Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ideal Power and Advantest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -9.54% -28.41% -25.84% Advantest 22.90% 30.96% 20.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ideal Power and Advantest’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $430,000.00 194.32 -$7.79 million N/A N/A Advantest $2.95 billion 6.82 $656.00 million $3.32 30.80

Advantest has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power.

Risk and Volatility

Ideal Power has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantest has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ideal Power and Advantest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 1 0 0 2.00 Advantest 0 2 0 0 2.00

Ideal Power currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.77%. Given Ideal Power’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Advantest.

Summary

Advantest beats Ideal Power on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Advantest

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries. The Mechatronic segment provides the semiconductor devices handling mechatronic applied products such as testers, handlers, device interfaces, and nanotechnology products. The Others segment involves in the customer solutions support, and equipment leasing services. The company was founded by Ikuo Takeda in December 1954 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.