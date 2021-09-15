Head-To-Head Comparison: Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) and Sony Group (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) and Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sony Group and Koss’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sony Group $84.90 billion 1.60 $11.01 billion $8.84 12.63 Koss $19.55 million 7.87 $490,000.00 N/A N/A

Sony Group has higher revenue and earnings than Koss.

Volatility and Risk

Sony Group has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koss has a beta of -2.75, indicating that its stock price is 375% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Sony Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Koss shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Sony Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.8% of Koss shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sony Group and Koss, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sony Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Koss 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sony Group and Koss’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sony Group 12.41% 19.58% 4.28% Koss 2.53% 2.82% 1.98%

Summary

Sony Group beats Koss on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others. The Game and Network Services segment deals with gaming machines, software and network services. The Music segment produces and publishes music and provides image media platforms. The Pictures segment handles film production, television program creation, and media networks. The Home Entertainment and Sound segment offers LCD televisions, home audio, Blu-ray Disc players and recorders, and memory-based portable audio devices. The Imaging Products and Solutions segment provides digital imaging products, professional solutions, and medical goods. The Mobile Communications segment deals with mobile phones and Internet services business. The Semiconductors segment provides image sensors and camera modules. The Financial Services segment manages the life insurance and non

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

