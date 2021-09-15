Head to Head Review: The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) & Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

This table compares The First of Long Island and Dime Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First of Long Island 31.54% 10.79% 1.07% Dime Community Bancshares 16.58% 13.31% 1.10%

57.0% of The First of Long Island shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of The First of Long Island shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

The First of Long Island has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for The First of Long Island and Dime Community Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The First of Long Island 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dime Community Bancshares 0 0 2 1 3.33

The First of Long Island presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.91%. Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus price target of $40.75, indicating a potential upside of 26.87%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than The First of Long Island.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The First of Long Island and Dime Community Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First of Long Island $145.30 million 3.24 $41.20 million $1.80 11.04 Dime Community Bancshares $203.93 million 6.45 $42.04 million $2.52 12.75

Dime Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than The First of Long Island. The First of Long Island is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dime Community Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

The First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. The First of Long Island pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The First of Long Island has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years and Dime Community Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The First of Long Island is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats The First of Long Island on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.