Head-To-Head Survey: Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) and Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) and Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ferroglobe and Lundin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe -14.39% -15.29% -4.01% Lundin Mining 23.50% 12.85% 8.21%

26.0% of Ferroglobe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Lundin Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ferroglobe has a beta of 3.01, indicating that its stock price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ferroglobe and Lundin Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe 0 0 0 0 N/A Lundin Mining 0 15 3 0 2.17

Lundin Mining has a consensus target price of $13.71, suggesting a potential upside of 85.04%. Given Lundin Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lundin Mining is more favorable than Ferroglobe.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ferroglobe and Lundin Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe $1.14 billion 1.29 -$246.34 million N/A N/A Lundin Mining $2.04 billion 2.67 $168.80 million N/A N/A

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Ferroglobe.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats Ferroglobe on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

