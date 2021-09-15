Head to Head Survey: ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) and 890 5th Avenue Partners (NASDAQ:ENFA)

890 5th Avenue Partners (NASDAQ:ENFA) and ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.6% of 890 5th Avenue Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of ORBCOMM shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of ORBCOMM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares 890 5th Avenue Partners and ORBCOMM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 890 5th Avenue Partners N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A ORBCOMM $248.47 million 3.68 -$33.94 million ($0.28) -41.04

890 5th Avenue Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ORBCOMM.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for 890 5th Avenue Partners and ORBCOMM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 890 5th Avenue Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A ORBCOMM 1 4 0 0 1.80

ORBCOMM has a consensus target price of $10.90, indicating a potential downside of 5.13%. Given ORBCOMM’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ORBCOMM is more favorable than 890 5th Avenue Partners.

Profitability

This table compares 890 5th Avenue Partners and ORBCOMM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 890 5th Avenue Partners N/A N/A N/A ORBCOMM -15.10% -8.21% -3.29%

890 5th Avenue Partners Company Profile

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc. is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM, Inc. engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and Other. The company was founded on April 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Rochelle Park, NJ.

