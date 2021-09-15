Head-To-Head Survey: Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) vs. Chineseinvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX)

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) and Chineseinvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Zovio has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chineseinvestors.com has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

49.4% of Zovio shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Zovio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zovio and Chineseinvestors.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio $397.12 million 0.20 -$48.95 million $0.27 8.85 Chineseinvestors.com $6.48 million 0.16 -$10.19 million N/A N/A

Chineseinvestors.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zovio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Zovio and Chineseinvestors.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chineseinvestors.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zovio presently has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 161.51%. Given Zovio’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Zovio is more favorable than Chineseinvestors.com.

Profitability

This table compares Zovio and Chineseinvestors.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio -20.40% -0.38% -0.14% Chineseinvestors.com N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zovio beats Chineseinvestors.com on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zovio

Zovio, Inc. provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S. Clark in May 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Chineseinvestors.com

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. engages in the provision of Chinese language web-based real-time financial information. Its services include real-time market commentary, analysis, and educational related services in Chinese language character sets; support services; consultancy services to smaller private companies considering becoming a public company and advertising and public relation related support services. The company was founded by Wei Wang on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in San Gabriel, CA.

