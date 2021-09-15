Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) President Sells $1,609,142.60 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 29,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $1,609,142.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,142,436.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.08. The company had a trading volume of 251,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,566. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 0.63. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.94.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,409,000 after acquiring an additional 530,293 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,124,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,952,000 after acquiring an additional 147,927 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Health Catalyst by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,952,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Health Catalyst by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

