Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 39,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

PEAK opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

