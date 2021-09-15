HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.29% of HealthStream worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 83.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 48.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

HSTM stock opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $906.55 million, a P/E ratio of 110.50, a PEG ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.36. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $64.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

