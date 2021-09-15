HeartBout (HB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $203,394.26 and approximately $3.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HeartBout has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00065363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.05 or 0.00149529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.09 or 0.00802057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00046582 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

