Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.81% from the stock’s current price.

HL has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.51.

Hecla Mining stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 104,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,940,882. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 88.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hecla Mining news, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $559,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,553,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,153,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,110,000 after buying an additional 3,001,583 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,671,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,413,000 after buying an additional 898,245 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,151,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,530,000 after buying an additional 1,032,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

