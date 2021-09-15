Hedget (HGET) Price Hits $4.44 on Major Exchanges

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $7.78 million and approximately $227,895.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for $4.44 or 0.00009225 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hedget has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00063990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00149263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $390.36 or 0.00810507 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00046491 BTC.

Hedget Coin Profile

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

