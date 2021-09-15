Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.07

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €2.07 ($2.44) and traded as high as €2.24 ($2.64). Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €2.19 ($2.57), with a volume of 1,037,196 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on HDD shares. Baader Bank set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €1.68. The stock has a market cap of $664.97 million and a P/E ratio of -11.04.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

