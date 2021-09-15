Helical (LON:HLCL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $459.66

Helical plc (LON:HLCL) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 459.66 ($6.01) and traded as low as GBX 446.50 ($5.83). Helical shares last traded at GBX 453.50 ($5.93), with a volume of 46,114 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Helical in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The firm has a market cap of £554.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 459.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 437.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86.

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

