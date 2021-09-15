Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,969 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.18% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 175,707 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,901,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,177 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 524,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 28,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.50 million, a PE ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 3.36.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $161.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.79 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

