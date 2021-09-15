Hellenic Coin Price Tops $3.68 on Major Exchanges (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.90 or 0.00393830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006664 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000623 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.