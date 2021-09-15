HelloGold Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, HelloGold has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One HelloGold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. HelloGold has a market cap of $320,149.90 and $130.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00063568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.23 or 0.00147357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.90 or 0.00833552 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00046544 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HelloGold (CRYPTO:HGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. The official message board for HelloGold is medium.com/hellogold . HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

HelloGold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

