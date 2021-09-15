Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.34

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.34 and last traded at $21.42, with a volume of 38175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

Several research firms recently commented on HENKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

