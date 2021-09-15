Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HLF. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

HLF stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.68. The stock had a trading volume of 46,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,400. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.55.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.