Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $42.50

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.50 and last traded at $42.78, with a volume of 9996353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.24.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.55.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,625 shares of company stock worth $415,666. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

