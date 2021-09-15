Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $42.50

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.50 and last traded at $42.78, with a volume of 9996353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.24.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.
The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.55.
In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,625 shares of company stock worth $415,666. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.
Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (NYSE:HLF)
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
