Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,074 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Herc worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth $152,209,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 120.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,530,000 after buying an additional 695,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,624,000 after buying an additional 21,492 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 2,797.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,173,000 after buying an additional 716,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 53.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 414,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,039,000 after buying an additional 144,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HRI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

NYSE HRI opened at $123.39 on Wednesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $135.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.87 and a 200-day moving average of $110.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

