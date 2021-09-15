Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 206.4% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 42,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $77,751.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 81,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $145,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 69,917 shares of company stock valued at $138,047 and sold 190,956 shares valued at $366,678. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Global by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,244,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 85,555 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,600,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HGBL. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. Heritage Global has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $75.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Heritage Global had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Heritage Global will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

