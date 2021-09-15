Hiblocks (HIBS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $43.05 Million

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last week, Hiblocks has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Hiblocks has a market cap of $43.05 million and $202,266.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiblocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00075426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.81 or 0.00126496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.02 or 0.00176854 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.58 or 0.07302404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,879.20 or 0.99594157 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.98 or 0.00883997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

