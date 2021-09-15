HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,084 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 259,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,155 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $110.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.07.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

