HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 172,665 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 1,034.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,665 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,187.3% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 15,094,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $184,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,922,353 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,448 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at about $1,110,000. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 30.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.616 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 141.86%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

