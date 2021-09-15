HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 4,402 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after acquiring an additional 107,088 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,596,000 after purchasing an additional 50,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 243,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,055,000 after purchasing an additional 57,494 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $181.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.51. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.