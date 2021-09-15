HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 213,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of Simon Property Group Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SPGS opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.78. Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

About Simon Property Group Acquisition

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

