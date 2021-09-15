HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Burney Co. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.3% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 492,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 24,763 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 22.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth approximately $4,071,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 220.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of HBI opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.