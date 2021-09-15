HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYJ. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 128.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after buying an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 169.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 29,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 18,651 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $110.78 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.13.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.