HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 7,719 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 3.09% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth about $37,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Shares of BMAR stock opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $27.57 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.33.

