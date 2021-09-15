HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 89,726 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 326,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 89,726 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of DHT worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in DHT during the first quarter valued at about $13,978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DHT by 551.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,879 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in DHT by 672.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,381,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,404 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DHT by 230.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,002,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 698,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the first quarter valued at about $3,500,000. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $958.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.14 million. DHT had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 5.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DHT shares. HC Wainwright raised shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

